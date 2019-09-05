Elderly man kissed girl, 12, tried again on lips inside elevator: Cops

The NYPD wants to find the creep who kissed a 12-year-old girl on the cheek and attempted to kiss her on the lips while inside an elevator in the Lower East Side.

The incident occurred at about 8 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the Smith Houses.

The elderly man started a conversation with the girl, who lives in the building, before kissing her, said police.

He got off the elevator on the sixth floor and exited the building.

Security camera video shows the man walking through the lobby.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can remain anonymous.