Elderly man fights off subway mugger

Midtown
A 74-year-old man fought back when a mugger pinned him from behind and robbed him in a Midtown Manhattan subway station.

NEW YORK - An elderly man fought back against a subway mugger in Midtown Manhattan.

The NYPD says it happened at the start of rush hour in the busy Avenue of the Americas & West 42 Street subway station.  A 74-year-old man was entering the turnstiles at the mezzanine level of the B-line when the thug walked up.

He pushed the victim and pinned him from behind against the structure. The mugger then put his hand in the victim's left pocket and grabbed approximately $600.

The victim felt the mugger in his pocket, turned around, and punched him in the face. The mugger took off on foot and has not been arrested.

The NYPD described him as having a medium complexion, approximately in his mid-40s, 5'6", 145 lbs., and having black hair.  He was last seen wearing a multi-color collar shirt, blue jeans, black hat, eyeglasses, and a blue surgical mask.