Elderly man attacked and robbed in East Harlem

The NYPD was looking for a man who preyed upon an elderly man walking down an East Harlem street.

The 85-year-old man was at Lexington Ave. and E. 120th St. about 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, when the incident took place.

The robber came up from behind and forced him to the ground. The robber then grabbed his wallet and then took off.

The 85-year-old man suffered scrapes across his body but said he didn't need any medical attention.

The robber was still on the loose today and the New York City Police Department released a video of the incident in hopes that someone would come forward with information that would lead to an arrest.