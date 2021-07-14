Elderly man assaulted on MTA bus in the Bronx

The NYPD is searching for a man they say assaulted an 83-year-old man on a bus in the Bronx last month.

According to authorities, the victim was trying to exit an MTA bus near Barnes Avenue and East Gun Hill Road in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx at roughly 5:30 p.m. on May 31 when he got into an argument with the suspect.

The argument turned physical, and the suspect poured a liquid over the victim's head before then punching the victim multiple times in the face.

The suspect then got off the bus and ran away westbound on East Gun Hill Road.

The victim sustained multiple facial fractures and was taken by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man between 30-40 years old, standing 5'11" and roughly 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a denim jacket, blue jeans, a black hat and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.

