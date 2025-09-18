Ed Sheeran announces two 2026 tour dates at MetLife Stadium

article

The Brief Ed Sheeran will bring his LOOP Tour to MetLife Stadium on September 4 and 5 of 2026. Tickets for the concert go on sale to the public on Friday, September 26, at 10 a.m. An exclusive artist presale begins on Tuesday, September 23, at 9 a.m.



Global superstar Ed Sheeran is bringing his LOOP Tour to New York and New Jersey, with two newly announced shows at MetLife Stadium. The concerts, which are set for September 4-5, 2026, are part of a massive North American stadium tour that will run throughout the summer and fall.

Fans will have an opportunity to secure tickets in a presale before they go on sale to the public later this month.

Ed Sheeran's LOOP Tour will launch on June 13, 2026, and will visit major markets across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up in Tampa in November.

The MetLife shows are scheduled for September 4 and September 5 of next year.

The artist presale will begin on Tuesday, September 23, at 9 a.m., while the general public will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, September 26, at 10 a.m.

Fans can sign up for first access to the artist presale now at EdSheeran.com.