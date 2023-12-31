Brooklyn e-bike fire leaves 2 people injured, including child: FDNY
WILLIAMSBURG, N.Y. - An e-bike fire left two people, including a child, with serious injuries in East Williamsburg this New Year's Eve, the FDNY said.
The FDNY said they got a call earlier Sunday about a fire in an apartment on Morgan Avenue.
When they arrived, they found a man at the window with fire behind him.
Crews then cut window gates and managed to get him out.
When news breaks, stream FOX 5 NY anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.
Officials say both the adult and child (age pending) are in the hospital right now.
Firefighters confirmed it was the lithium-ion bikes in the apartment that were on fire when they arrived.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.