Brooklyn e-bike fire leaves 2 people injured, including child: FDNY

By
Published 
Updated 6:31PM
Williamsburg
FOX 5 NY

Possible e-bike fire injures 2 people in Brooklyn

An apparent e-bike fire in Brooklyn has left two people with serious injuries this New Year’s Eve.

WILLIAMSBURG, N.Y. - An e-bike fire left two people, including a child, with serious injuries in East Williamsburg this New Year's Eve, the FDNY said.

The FDNY said they got a call earlier Sunday about a fire in an apartment on Morgan Avenue. 

When they arrived, they found a man at the window with fire behind him.

Crews then cut window gates and managed to get him out.

Officials say both the adult and child (age pending) are in the hospital right now.

Firefighters confirmed it was the lithium-ion bikes in the apartment that were on fire when they arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing.

