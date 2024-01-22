Man urinating on car in East Village slashes 66-year-old man who asked him to stop: NYPD

article

The NYPD is on the unit for a man they say slashed a 66-year-old man in the neck after getting caught urinating on a car in the East Village.

According to authorities, at around 5:05 p.m. on January 21, the victim caught the suspect urinating on a car on East 14th Street and asked him to stop.

Police say the suspect then took out a box cutter and slashed the 66-year-old man in the neck, causing a severe laceration and bleeding.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot to parts unknown.

The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in critical condition.

The NYPD has released surveillance photos of the bearded suspect, who was seen wearing a red and black winter coat, a gray hat, and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.