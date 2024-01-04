East Village apartment building to be demolished

An apartment building in the East Village is set to be demolished.

The owner of the 5-story walkup is Jeremy Lebewohl and also owns the Second Avenue Deli.

He told FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt that the apartment building is so badly damaged that it has to be demolished and that tenants will not be allowed to move back home.

Mohamad Dawod says he is desperate to get back into his apartment with his wife and four children ages 5, 7, 9, and 11.

"My kid's clothes, my school bag for the kids. Everything I have is still upstairs." — Mohamad Dawod

He and his family have been living in a shelter since the city ordered them and all of the tenants in this 5-story apartment building on East 14th Street in the East Village to vacate in late November.

The Buildings Department says construction on a neighboring lot compromised the building’s stability. There are cracks throughout the building.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Varghese Paul is a displaced tenant.

"Our landlord has been just not communicating with us throughout this entire ordeal." — Varghese Paul

Susan Ingraham is a displaced tenant.

"It’s a horrible feeling being in the dark and feeling homeless." — Susan Ingraham

A nonprofit group is working with the tenants, many of whom are low-income, to try and find them permanent affordable housing.

The building owner's lawyer told FOX 5 NY that they contacted all the tenants about two weeks ago to see the status of their belongings.

As for the demolition of the building, the city buildings department issued this statement:

"DOB hasn’t made a determination that the building needs to be demolished. We ordered the property owners to make repairs at the building shortly after the Vacate Order was issued. However, the landlords failed to follow those orders."

So, there are still questions about what happens next.