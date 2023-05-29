15 injured in East New York crash involving MTA bus, 6 vehicles

A MTA bus was involved in a chain reaction crash that injured over a dozen people.

According to the NYPD, the accident happened Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of New Lots Avenue and Essex Street in East New York.

Mangled cars could be seen strewn across the street, with sirens wailing in the background.

MTA officials said the B-15 bus was on the way to John F. Kennedy Airport when a car crashed into it.

The MTA bus was on the way to JFK Airport when a car crashed into it, officials said. (LLN NYC)

Six vehicles were involved, and a total of 15 people were injured, officials said.

Most victims were taken to Brookdale and Downstate Hospitals to be evaluated.

A 44-year-old woman is in critical condition. Firefighters pulled her out of the back seat of a white sedan. They said she appeared to be unresponsive.

A total of 15 people were injured, including a 44-year-old woman who is in critical condition. (Citizen App)

The bus operator was also assisted by EMS workers.

Bruce Vera lives nearby and rushed to the crash scene because his mother typically rides the B-15. He said he was relieved to find out she wasn’t on board.

"I can just imagine how other families are, like, how they’re feeling right now if their family members got hurt in that accident," Vera told FOX 5 NY.

Officials said six vehicles were involved in the crash. (LLN NYC)

Many have called for a traffic light to be installed at the busy intersection, while others attributed the crash to reckless driving, a problem which tends to escalate when the weather gets warmer.