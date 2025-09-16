East Harlem shootout leaves two 15-year-olds injured, questions over police gunfire

The Brief Two teenagers were wounded in a shooting on Monday in East Harlem. An 18-year-old and two 15-year-olds were involved, and all are in custody. Police are investigating whether officers' gunfire hit the teenagers.



A chaotic scene unfolded in East Harlem as two teenagers were wounded during a shootout, raising questions about the involvement of police gunfire.

Shootout at East Harlem intersection

What we know:

Police say the incident happened around 5:40 p.m. near E. 123rd St. and 2nd Avenue. Surveillance footage shows the wounded teenagers, both 15 years old, exchanging gunfire with an 18-year-old. All three were later taken into custody. The two injured teens are in stable condition, and police recovered a firearm with a high-capacity magazine from the 18-year-old's backpack.

Police say they responded quickly as they were leaving the Wagner houses and heard the gunfire. Officers confirmed that they fired their weapons, but it's unclear if their bullets struck the teenagers, according to NYPD. The investigation continues as authorities work to determine the source of the gunfire that wounded the teens.

"Once again, we are here discussing the sad realities of youth violence," said Philip Rivera, a patrol officer. The community remains on edge as police work to piece together the events leading to the shootout.

Local perspective:

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with people scrambling for safety. A woman inside a nearby bodega said she heard four-to-five gunshots and urged others to seek shelter.

Ongoing questions for authorities

What's next:

The investigation is being handled by the Force Investigation Division, with officers reviewing body camera footage and surveillance video to determine the sequence of events. The 18-year-old, identified as Damien Calhoun, has a serious criminal history, including a guilty plea for attempted murder.

Authorities are also looking into the criminal backgrounds of the teenagers involved. One of the 15-year-olds has an open violent felony case in Manhattan. The community awaits answers as to whether police gunfire contributed to the injuries sustained by the teenagers.

What we don't know:

The crucial question remains whether the teenagers were wounded by police gunfire or by each other's shots. Investigators are still analyzing evidence and reviewing video footage to reach a conclusion.