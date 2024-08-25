East Harlem shooting: NYPD officers kill armed man after 911 calls

A 62-year-old man was shot and killed by two officers in East Harlem overnight, police said.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of 103rd Street and Third Avenue following several 911 calls about a man with a gun.

According to the NYPD, officers opened fire after the man was repeatedly told to drop the weapon. He refused and then the two officers fired.

SpotShotter technology was also activated, police said.

Officers performed CPR on the man, but he later died at a local hospital.

A gun was recovered in the area, police said.

Police haven't identified the man who was killed, or the officers involved in the fatal shooting.