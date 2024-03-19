East Flatbush residents respond to NYPD fatally shooting gunman in neighborhood

The NYPD Crime Scene Unit detectives were at the crime scene where a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn left one man dead.

Officials could be seen collecting evidence at East 57th Street and Remsen Avenue for most of the day Tuesday collecting evidence.

The community is uneasy but takes it as a sign of the times.

"If it wasn't for the police shooting him, it could have been a lot worse." — East Flatbush resident

It's been almost 24 hours since police officers shot and killed the 20-year-old gunman.

There are still more questions than answers about what set off the dangerous shooting rampage.

Resident Nasoniel Nerenberg says the danger was real.

"If it wasn't for the police shooting him, it could have been a lot worse."

Featured article

This video is from his doorbell camera. The father of 4 says he heard the gunshots and told his kids to get away from the windows. A 20 year old man was running down the street and firing at a man and woman who were running.

Uniformed police officers in an unmarked car were already looking for an active shooter on the move.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell says, "As the 4 officers in the unmarked car turned the corner, they observed the shooter firing numerous rounds chasing a male and a female."

The NYPD says the officers jumped out of the car and shot and killed the 20-year-old gunman. He was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital. This handgun was recovered at the scene. Nasoniel Erenberg's pickup truck was hit by bullets and got a flat tire, but he says it could have been much worse.

"You have to be careful, you know my son had just walked here a few minutes earlier from the bus, you know, he gets off the bus at 5:50 and this happened at 6:01. The guy was running with the gun shooting at people.

You know someone walking by could get it. They had to do what they had to do, That was the point."

Police say a bystander, a 60-year-old man who was working on a car on the street, was struck in the stomach by a bullet, and is in stable condition. One resident tells us "It's unfortunate. You've got to put the guns down."

Residents tell us they're no strangers to crime, but this takes it to a more disturbing level. Nasoniel Nerenberg says "Not like this. Random things like someone tried stealing an Amazon package and my car got broken into, actually just a few months ago, but nothing like this has ever happened."

The incident is under investigation by the NYPD's internal division that investigates police use of force, so it's taking longer than usual to get basic details. Sources tell FIX 5 that one theory being considered is that the shooter was going after people who tried to mug him, but that has not been confirmed officially.