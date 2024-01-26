Brooklyn tenants say homeless man has lived in staircase for 2 years: 'Highly disturbing'

article

Residents of a Brooklyn apartment are demanding action as they say a homeless man has lived inside their building's staircase for more than two years.

Tenants of Rutland Plaza in East Flatbush have launched a Change.org petition to permanently remove the man who they say goes by the name "Purple."

According to the petition and Instagram posts, "Purple" keeps a hot plate, an ottoman and more in the stairwell. Residents also say security video shows him masturbating and exposing himself in the communally accessible space.

"Guys please be careful walking thru the staircases! Especially if you’re sending your kids. This is highly disturbing and we have to stop letting him stay in this building," the Instagram page, run by building tenants, posted.

Tenants tell FOX 5 NY's Michelle Ross that they have call the police, but after police take him away for a day, "Purple" returns.

FOX 5 NY has reached out to the NYPD, as well as the Department of Homeless Services, but has yet to hear back.

