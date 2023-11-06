Mother, wife of Brooklyn shooting victims: 'I don't even know how I'm going to live' | Exclusive

For Marie Delille, losing a husband and son in an instant is a nightmare she simply cannot wake up from. In the second part of her exclusive interview with FOX 5 NY, she spoke of her connection with her family, and how she is struggling to move forward.

Delille said that she had a special bond with her first child, Chinwai, who came into her life when she was a teen and grieving the death of her own mother.

Delille told FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers that Chinwai gave her a reason to live and go on to meet the love of her life and build a happy family life.

But now, in the aftermath of their murders, she can't imagine a future beyond two caskets.

"I didn't know if that Sunday would end like that for me because, in the morning when I came home from work, my husband was waiting for me in the bed, my son was waiting for me," Delille said.

Delille told us that after working a double shift as a healthcare worker, she planned to cook for the family and study for her nursing course. But that night, downstairs neighbor Jason Pass shot and killed her beloved husband of 20 years, Bladimy Mathurin, and her son Chinwai, right outside their front door.

"Then I will never forget in my life, killing my son, my husband, destroy my family. (sighs) The only family I've ever had, I don't even know how I'm going to live without these two people," says Marie.

The pain of losing a child that she had watched grow into a 27-year-old man has left Delille bereft.

"All my life I've been with my son, I had him when I was in high school, I've been through so much (starts sobbing) I stopped crying for my mother after I had my son."

For years, Marie says she and her husband Bladimy - who worked 3 jobs - created a wonderful home life for Chinwai, who he treated like his own, and the 3 children they had together. We are not identifying them for their privacy and safety.

Their household had familiar routines, that have become painful memories, says Marie.

"My husband came home, as usual, came home, brought juice, milk, bring my daughter, my little girl a snack, he brought my daughter 2 sandwiches and a cup of soda, and then he went to Chinwai, 'Chinwai, you have food,"

She says her loss is excruciatingly painful.

"My son, he's been in my life for 27 years, my husband, we've been married for 20 years, (pauses) he took all that happiness from me."

Delille says that the only thing keeping her going is the three children still depending on her and her faith. She is now asking other people of faith to pray for her and her children.

"Just keep me in your prayers, that's it. Ask God to give me strength, that's all I can say," she said.

Delille has lived in Brooklyn for most of her life, but says she no longer feels safe there as she tries to figure out how to support her three children on her own.

If you'd like to help, you can visit their GoFundMe page.



In New York, Lisa Evers, FOX 5 News