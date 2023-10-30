2 men fatally shot in Brooklyn apartment building

Police are looking for the shooter who they say killed two men inside an apartment building last night in East Flatbush.

Police responded at about 10:40 p.m. to the Flatbush Gardens complex on Brooklyn Avenue and found two men, ages 27 and 47, with gunshot wounds in a fourth-floor hallway.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooter may have had a dispute with the two victims before the shooting.

Police have not yet made any arrests. They say the suspect was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and tan boots.

Shootings in the 67th precinct — where the men were killed — are down more than 19% this year compared to last, according to NYPD statistics.

Citywide, shootings are down more than 26%.