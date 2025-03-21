Earthquake confirmed in NJ

Parts of New Jersey were rattled by a 1.8 magnitude earthquake on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Was there an earthquake in New Jersey today?

What we know:

The USGS says the earthquake happened around 08:23 a.m. in Gladstone, New Jersey, which is nearly 45 miles west of NYC.

Friday's quake happened near the epicenter of an April 2024 4.8-magnitude earthquake that shook NYC and the Tri-State area.

Dig deeper:

Earthquakes are less common on the eastern than on the western edges of the U.S. because the East Coast does not lie on a boundary of tectonic plates.

