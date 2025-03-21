Expand / Collapse search

Earthquake confirmed in NJ

By
Published  March 21, 2025 2:11pm EDT
Earthquakes
FOX 5 NY

Why are there earthquakes in NJ?

FOX 5 NY's Aubrey Puente looks into the Ramapo fault line the largest system of cracks in the Northeast.

Parts of New Jersey were rattled by a 1.8 magnitude earthquake on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Was there an earthquake in New Jersey today?

What we know:

The USGS says the earthquake happened around 08:23 a.m. in Gladstone, New Jersey, which is nearly 45 miles west of NYC.

Friday's quake happened near the epicenter of an April 2024 4.8-magnitude earthquake that shook NYC and the Tri-State area.

Dig deeper:

Earthquakes are less common on the eastern than on the western edges of the U.S. because the East Coast does not lie on a boundary of tectonic plates. 

USGS earthquake map

Click HERE for more information.

The Source

    • This article uses reporting from the US Geological Survey.
EarthquakesNew Jersey