Earthquake confirmed in NJ
Parts of New Jersey were rattled by a 1.8 magnitude earthquake on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Was there an earthquake in New Jersey today?
What we know:
The USGS says the earthquake happened around 08:23 a.m. in Gladstone, New Jersey, which is nearly 45 miles west of NYC.
Friday's quake happened near the epicenter of an April 2024 4.8-magnitude earthquake that shook NYC and the Tri-State area.
Dig deeper:
Earthquakes are less common on the eastern than on the western edges of the U.S. because the East Coast does not lie on a boundary of tectonic plates.
USGS earthquake map
