Early morning shooting in East Harlem leaves one dead, 2 injured

An early morning shooting in East Harlem Wednesday left one man dead and two others injured, said police.

Cops responded to a 911 at about 1:13 a.m. about a man shot at 107 East 126th Street. A 37-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken by ambulance to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the hip. He was treated at Harlem Hospital in stable condition. Another 34-year-old man was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was transferred to Cornell Medical Center.

Police were investigating the shooting. There were no arrests made.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters