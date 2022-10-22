Early-morning Harlem shooting leaves one dead

article

Police are investigating after an early-morning shooting left a man dead in Harlem on Saturday.

According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 a.m., police responded to a call of a person shot near the Jackie Robison Houses at 118 East 128 Street.

RELATED: Exclusive: Subway attack victim credits Gwen Stefani for survival

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in his 20s lying unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed the man to NYC Health + Hospitals Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but so far, no arrests have been made.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters