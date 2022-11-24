2 dead, 2 critically hurt in Bronx apartment building fire

article

Two people have died, and two others remain in critical condition, following an early morning fire at an apartment building in the Bronx, according to officials.

The fire began around 5:26 a.m. on the second floor of the five-story building located at 1730 Harrison Ave.

Officials say four people were discovered in critical condition. A woman, 20, and man, 60, were taken to hospitals, where they were both pronounced dead. Two women, ages 63 and 62, were taken to hospitals and remain in critical condition, officials say. Their identities are unknown at this time.

Around 60 firefighters responded to the fire, which was deemed under control at 6:19 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.