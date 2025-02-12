Eagles Super Bowl parade: Timing, route details and more

The Brief Philadelphia gathered Tuesday morning for a press conference to announce more details surrounding the Eagles Super Bowl Parade. The parade will be held on Friday and travels from the stadium complex in South Philadelphia all the way to the steps of the Art Museum. The School District of Philadelphia has confirmed they'll close schools on Friday. Other local schools have already made the same announcement.



Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Eagles leadership and other city officials gathered Tuesday to share final parade details for the parade, which coincides with Valentine's Day.

The parade route will mimic the path the Eagles took from the South Philly sports complex to the steps of the Art Museum after they won Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Officials also teased "special guests" that will be waiting for the Super Bowl LIX champs when they wind their way through the city starting at 11 a.m.

When does the Eagles Super Bowl parade start and end?

The Eagles Super Bowl parade will begin around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Broad Street and Pattison Avenue.

Parade Organizer Fred Stein said the caravan of buses will arrive at the Art Museum around 2 p.m. and the celebration will conclude sometime after 3 p.m.

What is the Eagles Super Bowl parade route?

The Eagles Super Bowl parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, and continue to City Hall.

From there, a caravan of buses carrying Eagles' players and coaches will loop left around City Hall and onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

They will continue around Eakins Oval and stop at the steps of the Art Museum where players and coaches are expected to deliver speeches around 2 p.m.

The route mimics the path the Eagles took in 2018 when they celebrated their Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots.

What else is planned?

Parade Planner Fred Stein said there will be a "pre-parade" that will happen before the actual parade involving players and coaches. A caravan of school buses will carry "special guests" to the Art Museum, Stein said.

Confetti will shower players and fans as the parade crawls through the streets of Philadelphia. Over a dozen jumbotron screens will be stationed along the parade route to give fans a better look at the action.

How to watch Eagles Super Bowl Parade

Will Philadelphia schools close for a parade?

School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington said all city schools will be closed on Friday.

He made the long-awaited announcement during Tuesday's press conference at City Hall.

Several school districts in both Pennsylvania and parts of South Jersey closed schools on Friday so Eagles fans can attend the parade.

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools throughout Philadelphia will also be closed on Friday, February 14.