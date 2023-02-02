Horrifying details emerge from Eagles player Josh Sills’ rape indictment

article

Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Josh Sills, who was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio, allegedly forced a woman to perform oral sex on him, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports.

The 25-year-old victim says she was held against her and forced to perform a sex act in an alleged incident that occurred in Guernsey County on Dec. 5, 2019.

Sills allegedly forced a woman to perform oral sex on him for "approximately 20 minutes" in his truck, according to the report.

Sills had allegedly given her a ride home and then pulled her back into the vehicle and attempted to kiss her and then allegedly threw her down on the seat and groped her. He then allegedly made her perform oral sex.

The police report said the victim had bruising in the back of her throat, her inner lip, her right ear, and on the back of her knee following the alleged assault.

Sills is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.

His attorney, Michael Connick, said the allegations are false and that Sills will be aggressively defended.

The NFL placed Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List. Sills will not be allowed to travel to the Super Bowl while on the list.

"The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills," the Eagles said in a statement. "We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."