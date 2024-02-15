EA Sports drops trailer for 'College Football 25'

article

It's the first major college football video game to be released in over a decade.

EA Sports has unveiled a trailer for "College Football 25" on Thursday, confirming that the highly anticipated video game will be scheduled to release in the upcoming summer.

The game marks the return of the popular franchise which was last released in 2013 with former Michigan Wolverine quarterback Denard Robinson featured on the cover.

The video game franchise was shelved due to a debate and ongoing lawsuits over players' name, image and likeness.

EA Sporrts had previously stated in a court filing that it was open to paying players for their likeness, something the NCAA refused at the time. The game was eventually canceled to prevent further litigation.

While the previous game did not actually use the likeness of real players, NIL in place in college sports allows real players to be in the game.

EA Sports College Football 25 is built off the same engine EA uses for its Madden franchise.