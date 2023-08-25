E-cigarette use poses health risks in teens within 30 days, experts warn

According to a new study, young people are at risk of respiratory problems after only 30 days of e-cigarette use.



Dr. Jennifer Stevens with the Northwell Center for Tobacco Control says e-cigarette companies aren’t required to report their ingredients the way they are with cigarettes. She often adds they’ll contain nicotine and other harmful substances.

"Give your kid Tylenol and you know it’s regulated, you don’t know what's in the vape pens." — Dr. Jennifer Stevens

Online surveys collected by the Center for Tobacco Research show when compared with teens who’ve never used e-cigarettes - those who reported vaping were nearly 80% more likely to experience shortness of breath and twice as likely to struggle with bronchitis-related issues.

"One of the chemicals that’s put into the vape pen is used to kill weeds in your backyard," she said. "It’s not surprising it’s an irritant to your lungs."



According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, more than 2 million U.S. middle and high school students reported using E-cigarettes in 2021, with more than eight and 10 of those youth using flavored E-cigarettes.

"We’re actually causing lung damage with the chemicals in the vape pens and addiction problems in a young population." — Dr. Jennifer Stevens

Doctors remind teens and their parents that even though it’s over-the-counter, it doesn’t make it safe.