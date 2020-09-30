Drunk driver who killed L.I. Boy Scout sentenced to 8 1/3 to 25 years

Raw emotions and finally a sense of closure for the family of Andrew McMorris, who was struck and killed by drunk driver Thomas Murphy exactly two years ago on September 30, 2018.

“It’s two years too long but it’s done,” said Andrew’s mother, Alisa.

“We have a life sentence we have to learn how to live with, but we’re going to carry on in honoring our son in his memory,” said Andrew’s dad, John.

Murphy was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide in December for hitting and killing the 12-year-old Boy Scout. But in an unusual turn of events, his sentencing was postponed for a hearing on juror misconduct.

On Wednesday morning the judge ultimately denied a request for a new trial and insisted on moving forward with sentencing - Murphy received the max of 8 1/3 to 25 years. The judge in his final remarks said Murphy left behind a trail of tears and destruction and the pain and suffering wasn’t caused by anyone or anything other than himself.

“This was a difficult process but today justice was served,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Impact statements were read from Andrew’s parents, his sister, grandparents, and friends. More than 100 supporters of the McMorris family wore red in solidarity. But Murphy’s attorney says the judge wasn’t fair all along and his client is a great father, husband and an honest man.

“He gave him a sentence he’s likely never imposed before and it’s exactly what I expected from this judge,” said attorney Steven Politi.

Murphy didn’t speak inside the courtroom because he plans to file a notice of an appeal. He’s going to Yaphank jail for two weeks to quarantine before going upstate to serve his sentence.