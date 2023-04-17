Drunk driver beat other motorist to death after crash, Nassau police say

It was a minor crash that ended in the murder of 54-year-old David McKenzie, just steps away from his Baldwin home.

Police arrested 26-year-old Patrick Destine, who has a history of violent crimes. He pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

"It’s a wound that’ll take a very long time to heal," said McKenzie’s sister-in-law, Vivian Williams.

Police say Destine had just purchased the car he was driving for $4,000. It was unregistered, uninsured and he was allegedly drunk with no headlights on when he blew a stop sign and then crashed into the side of McKenzie’s van on Saturday night.

And despite McKenzie telling Destine he’d walk away without calling police, prosecutors say Destine still chased him down screaming, "I should kill you."

"He began to violently assault and kick him to his death," said Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, the commanding officer of the Nassau County Homicide Squad. "Then he rummaged through his pockets after the victim lied lifeless on the ground. He went back to his car. After he got what he wanted, he walked eastbound with a girl and was stopped by police after a short pursuit."

Police say Destine’s significant other, 19-year-old Aisha Pitt, was also arrested on Saturday night for false personation and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was arrested a second time on Monday after getting violent outside of court.

Destine’s attorney, Scott Migden, says his client is a friend, brother and son.

"Right now these are just allegations," he said. "We’re not looking to rush to any judgement."

Destine is being held without bail and faces 25 years to life if found guilty on the murder charge.

Police say anyone involved in an accident should stay in their car and call 911.

