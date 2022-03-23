Driver who ran over man during stunts surrenders to NYPD

article

The driver of a car that ran over a spectator while doing illegal stunts in Lower Manhattan over the weekend is in police custody, FOX 5 NY has learned.

Video released by the NYPD shows a red two-door Infiniti doing donuts near Van Dam Street and Greenwich Street just after midnight early Saturday morning. As the driver continued to spin his car, several spectators stepped out from the surrounding crowd, appearing to pull out phones to film the stunts.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

One man, Christopher Brito, 23, fell in front of the car and was run over. He was critically hurt, suffered a fractured skull, brain injury, and severe trauma to the body.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.