Driver intentionally hits traffic cop with car in Brooklyn: NYPD

A traffic stop in Brooklyn turned violent on Friday morning when a driver allegedly intentionally struck a traffic agent with a car after an altercation.

According to the NYPD, the traffic officer was issuing a parking summons to the driver of a white Ford van in East Flatbush when a dispute broke out.

Two men then got out of the van and physically assaulted the officer.

One suspect got back into the van and the other into a black Infiniti, and as they fled the scene, the man driving the Infiniti struck the officer with his car.

The officer's injuries were said to be non-life threatening, and investigators found the van soon thereafter, but are still hunting for the suspects.