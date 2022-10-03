Driver indicted in crash that killed 2 people in Manhattan

A driver that killed two pedestrians in Manhattan is now charged with two counts of manslaughter.

Leandro Diaz-Ramirez, 28, is accused of speeding through a red light in Inwood and causing a crash that killed two people.

The Bronx man is also charged with assault and two counts of criminally negligent homicide.

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Aug. 3rd on Sherman Ave. at W. 207th St.

Police say Diaz-Ramirez was driving a BMW at approximately 59 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. They say he sped through a red light and T-boned a Subaru driving through a green light at the same intersection.

The impact of the crash caused the Subaru to skid onto the sidewalk and crush two pedestrians, while the driver broke several ribs and his pelvis.

The two men who died were aged 40 and 31.

Several other vehicles were damaged in the crash.