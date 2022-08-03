2 pedestrians killed in Manhattan crash

article

Two pedestrians were killed in Manhattan when two cars crashed early Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Sherman Ave. at W. 207th St. The cars were traveling in opposite directions when they collided.

One of the cars veered off the road and hit two pedestrians.

A 40-year-old man and a 31-year-old man both died at a nearby hospital.

The 5 people in the two cars only suffered minor injuries.

Several other vehicles were damaged in the crash. The NYPD says the investigation continues into the crash.