Drill rapper murder in NYC, second arrest NYPD says

The NYPD has made a second arrest in the murder of a drill rapper inside a Bronx pharmacy earlier this month.

27-year-old Avanti Frowner of Los Angeles was shot several times by a group of assailants inside the Amazing Pharmacy on East Tremont Ave. in the Tremont section.

The New York City Police Department says that Isiah Garrett, 24, of the Bronx, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the case.

River Jones, an 18-year-old New Rochelle man had been arrested about a week ago. He also faces murder charges.

Three other people were believed to be involved in the killing.

Frowner uses the stage name Moneygang Vontae and was in New York City for a show. He was reportedly targeted by a group of men trying to rob him of a large gold chain he was wearing.

The NYPD had previously released photos of the 5 men wanted in connection with the case.