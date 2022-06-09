Man shot, killed near Bronx pharmacy

The NYPD is investigating a deadly shooting near a pharmacy in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say that just before 2 pm., inside the Amazing Pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue in the Tremont section, the victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot several times by a group of assailants.

EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint as crowd watched in Brooklyn Bridge Park

So far, authorities say it is unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside the pharmacy.

Police say four suspects fled the scene after the shooting, and there currently have been no arrests.