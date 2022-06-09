Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint as crowd watched in Brooklyn Bridge Park

Police are on the hunt for the armed mob who attacked a 14-year-old boy in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

On June 4 at about 7:50 p.m., the boy was approached by the group at Pier 2. The group pushed the teen to the ground and punched him in the face while one of the suspects aimed a gun at his head.

The assailants took the teen's cell phone, sneakers, hat, debit card, and ID cards.

Video of the horrifying assault showed several people standing around recording the attack.

The victim refused medical attention.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down the assailants.

Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following: 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.