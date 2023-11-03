Dream job? Company will pay you to make your bed every day

What if the only thing between you and $1,000 was making your bed?

The jewelry company Shane Co. wants to make this a reality by awarding $1,000 to someone who can commit to making their bed daily for 30 days.

To qualify, you must be able to make your bed every day for a full month. You must also have the ability to provide insightful thoughts on how the daily exercise impacts your overall feelings.

The company said the winner can keep a simple journal, jot down some notes on their phone, or even vlog about it — the choice is theirs.

"We’re excited to hear how this little change can make a big difference in your life," Shane Co. wrote in a press release announcing the contest.

According to the company BetterSleep, making the bed can improve a person’s mood, sleep quality and productivity.

Those interested in entering must fill out a brief questionnaire here.

The deadline for contest entries is December 8. The winner will be announced on Dec. 22.

Applicants must be 18 years old or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply.

But Shane Co. is no stranger to these contests.

In January, they offered men and women the chance to win $1,500 by going on 15 first dates .

The selected winner would be required to secure 15 dates with 15 different partners, through a dating app or another avenue, and document the journey over the course of five months.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.