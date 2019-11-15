Dramatic video shows teens setting off explosions on Long Island

article

A dramatic video appears to show two teens using explosive devices to set off at least two explosions on Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department says they happened in the Farmingdale area.

In the video, one of the explosions appears to happen on the ground while the second happens inside of a garbage can.

There were no reported injuries in either blast.

The Nassau County Police Department is reminding residents that the use of explosives, including fireworks, is illegal and extremely dangerous.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incidents or anyone who can identify the teens in the video to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Advertisement

Police say all callers will remain anonymous.