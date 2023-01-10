Dramatic photo shows lightning stike Sutro Tower during Bay Area's thunderstorms

article

The severe weather to slam the Bay Area in recent weeks have resulted in torrential rains, flooding, mudslides, and powerful lashing winds that have knocked out power and brought down once-towering trees. On Tuesday, there was also hail, thunder, and lightning.

Among the dramatic images that have captured these events, was one that showed a lightning strike Sutro Tower in San Francisco. A massive Y-shaped spark connected with the top of one of the tower's prongs, with the backdrop of a hazy, cloud-filled sky.

The photo was taken by Twitter user @sanandreafault. And in good humor, the caption along with the photo read: "U ok @SutroTower?"

The tweet prompted a response from "Sutro Tower," who said, "I am ok friend. Thanks for taking the storm off."

Thunderstorms were expected to continue in parts of the Bay Area through Tuesday afternoon with wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour in much of the region and up to 60 mph at higher elevations.

For complete storm coverage, go to KTVU.com.