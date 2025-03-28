Spring 2025 alternate side parking suspension days in New York City

article

New Yorkers, rejoice! As the city awakens from winter’s chill, so does the schedule for alternate side parking suspensions.

If you're looking to dodge the street-cleaning shuffle this spring, you’re in luck—NYC's Department of Transportation has officially listed the ASP holidays for the season. Mark your calendars and plan accordingly to avoid the dreaded parking ticket.

What we know:

The NYC Department of Transportation has released the alternate side parking suspension dates for spring 2025. These suspensions give New Yorkers a break from moving their vehicles for street cleaning on specific religious and national holidays.

People cross a street while cars ride the first avenue of the Manhattan borough in New York city on January 21, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

March 2025 Alternate Side Parking Suspensions

Idul-Fitr (Eid Al-Fitr) – Monday-Tuesday, March 31-April 1

April 2025 Alternate Side Parking Suspensions

Passover (First Two Days) – Sunday-Monday, April 13-14

Holy Thursday – Thursday, April 17

Holy Thursday (Orthodox) – Thursday, April 17

Good Friday – Friday, April 18

Good Friday (Orthodox) – Friday, April 18

Passover (7th & 8th Days) – Saturday-Sunday, April 19-20

May 2025 Alternate Side Parking Suspensions

Solemnity of the Ascension – Thursday, May 29

Memorial Day (Major Legal Holiday) – Monday, May 26

June 2025 Alternate Side Parking Suspensions

Shavuot (2 Days) – Monday-Tuesday, June 2-3

Idul-Adha (Eid Al-Adha) – Friday-Saturday, June 6-7

Juneteenth – Thursday, June 19

Important Notes for NYC Drivers

Major legal holidays , such as Memorial Day, mean that parking meters are also suspended.

ASP rules may be suspended due to inclement weather or emergencies —always check for updates via NYC 311 or visit —always check for updates via NYC 311 or visit nyc.gov/dot

Double parking remains illegal, even on ASP suspension days.

What's next:

As the year progresses, expect additional updates regarding summer and fall parking suspensions. Stay informed by checking the NYC DOT website and setting reminders for these key dates.