2 men found dead inside car in Brooklyn

The Brief Police are investigating the deaths of two men found unresponsive in a vehicle on Monroe Street in Brooklyn. Officers responded to a 911 call about an unconscious person just after 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. EMS pronounced both men dead at the scene.



Police investigation underway

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call about an unconscious person outside 447 Monroe Street just after 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, they found a 49-year-old man and a 39-year-old man unresponsive inside a vehicle. EMS pronounced both men dead at the scene.

The office of the chief medical examiner will determine the cause of death. There is no indication of criminal activity, and the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identities of the deceased men are pending notification of their families.