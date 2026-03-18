NYC will no longer criminally enforce minor traffic offenses for cyclists, e-bike riders

The Brief New York City will no longer criminally enforce minor traffic offenses for cyclists and e-bike riders. These violations will now be addressed through civil summons, not criminal. The city will also launch a safety training program for all bicycle and e-bike delivery workers next month.



New York City will no longer criminally enforce minor traffic offenses for cyclists and e-bike riders.

A delivery worker with a DoorDash bag in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. The New York Department of Consumer and Worker Protection sent notices to major food-delivery platforms including Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub Expand

Halting criminal summons

What we know:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani made the announcement earlier today, March 18.

Starting on March 27, the NYPD's current policy of issuing criminal summonses to cyclists and e-bike riders over minor traffic offenses will be rescinded.

These violations will now be addressed through civil summons, not criminal.

"By ending criminal summonses for low-level traffic offenses, we’re ensuring cyclists and e-bike riders — including those who deliver our food and groceries — are treated like others on the road," the mayor said in a statement regarding the change.

Dig deeper:

The city will also launch a safety training program for all bicycle and e-bike delivery workers next month.