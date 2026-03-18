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NYC will no longer criminally enforce minor traffic offenses for cyclists, e-bike riders

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Published  March 18, 2026 3:50pm EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
Delivery man hospitalized after being hit by e-bike

Delivery man hospitalized after being hit by e-bike

A delivery man for a pizzeria in Queens has been hospitalized after he was struck by an e-bike on the day of the restaurant's grand opening.

The Brief

    • New York City will no longer criminally enforce minor traffic offenses for cyclists and e-bike riders.
    • These violations will now be addressed through civil summons, not criminal.
    • The city will also launch a safety training program for all bicycle and e-bike delivery workers next month.

NEW YORK - New York City will no longer criminally enforce minor traffic offenses for cyclists and e-bike riders.

A delivery worker with a DoorDash bag in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. The New York Department of Consumer and Worker Protection sent notices to major food-delivery platforms including Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub

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Halting criminal summons

What we know:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani made the announcement earlier today, March 18.

Starting on March 27, the NYPD's current policy of issuing criminal summonses to cyclists and e-bike riders over minor traffic offenses will be rescinded.

Peace officers to crack down on illegal e-bikes in NYC

Peace officers to crack down on illegal e-bikes in NYC

FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso details New York City Mayor Eric Adams' plan to deploy peace officers to regulate the speeding of illegal e-bike riders.

These violations will now be addressed through civil summons, not criminal.

"By ending criminal summonses for low-level traffic offenses, we’re ensuring cyclists and e-bike riders — including those who deliver our food and groceries — are treated like others on the road," the mayor said in a statement regarding the change.

Dig deeper:

The city will also launch a safety training program for all bicycle and e-bike delivery workers next month.

Mamdani takes aim at food delivery companies

Mamdani takes aim at food delivery companies

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani goes after "predatory" food delivery companies. FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis has more.

The Source: This article includes information from a press release sent by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's office.

New York CityZohran Mamdani