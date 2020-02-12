Expand / Collapse search

Dozens of cats rescued from dangerously filthy house on Long Island

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Valley Stream
Dozens of cats were living inside a filthy home on Long Island.

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. - Authorities found several dead cats and rescued more than two dozen cats living in squalid conditions inside a house on Long Island on Tuesday.

Nassau County SPCA Detective Gary Rogers said that his agency will use infrared imaging to look for more cats inside the home in Valley Stream.

Authorities found human feces two feet deep in the bathtub, Rogers said. He called the situation a health hazard and said that hazmat crews will have to deal with the house after all the cats are out.

The homeowner has been hospitalized.

The Nassau County District Attorney will weigh taking any further action.

