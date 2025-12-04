Man and woman stabbed to death at A & A Italian Deli on Long Island, police say

article

Two people were stabbed and killed at a deli in Bethpage on Long Island Thursday morning, according to officials.

What we know:

Officials say they responded to reports of a stabbing around 9:11 a.m. at the A & A Italian Deli on Hicksville Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman unresponsive with fatal injuries.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the incident and whether there were people inside the store at the time.

The Homicide Squad is investigating the incident, and police have not released any additional details.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.