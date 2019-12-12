'Donna’s Snaggin’ Them All!’ – Delivery driver delighted by snacks left on porch in Georgia

A Georgia delivery driver's in delighted reaction to a basket of snacks on a porch on her route is lighting up the internet.

Footage from the home of Regina Bruce Kirkland shows the woman’s face light up as she spots the treats. She takes several bags of snacks, saying “Donna’s snaggin’ them all!” before heading back to her truck.

Kirkland said she got the idea from another Facebook post, and left a note with the snacks telling drivers to help themselves.

“I saw on Facebook that someone did it and I absolutely loved it and had to do it,” she said. “I will continue to do it all throughout the year.”