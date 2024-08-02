Trump in the Hamptons today: Details, traffic impact of former president's visit

Former President Donald Trump, as well as the second gentleman of the U.S., Doug Emhoff, are expected to be on Long Island later today for separate campaign events.

Donald Trump Hamptons

The Republican presidential candidate is expected to attend a campaign fundraising dinner in the Hamptons hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald LP CEO Howard Lutnick, according to Bloomberg.

Residents in the area should expect road closures and gridlock in the afternoon and evening hours.

"Be advised on Friday, August 2nd, 2024 there will be extensive rolling road closures and heavy gridlock throughout the afternoon and evening hours in the areas of Westhampton, Hampton Bays, Southampton, Shinnecock Hills, North Sea, Watermill and Bridgehampton," police said in a statement.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and make alternate route plans.

Who is Howard Lutnick?

Lutnick hopes to raise over $10 million at the fundraising dinner for Trump at the home of the Cantor Fitzgerald CEO, Bloomberg reported.

Douglas Emhoff Long Island

Emhoff will be on the campaign trail on Long Island for his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Emhoff is expected to attend the Harris Victory Fund campaign fundraising event on Fire Island.

Other attendees include Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.