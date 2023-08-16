Donald Trump fights back against 'witch hunt' indictments in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump continues to rail against the four criminal indictments against him calling the case in Georgia a 'witch hunt" by "an out of control and very corrupt district attorney".

According to new polls, the criminal charges against Trump are helping him among Republican voters.

An Emerson College poll shows 49% of Republican primary voters in New Hampshire support Trump. That's a 40% advantage over former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie who is in second place with 9%. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has slipped to third place with 8 percent.

But, in a hypothetical matchup with President Biden, Trump trails 41% to Biden's 48%.

An AP/NORC Center poll shows 53% of Americans saying they will definitely not support Trump in November.

But a poll from Quinnipiac University shows the two in a dead heat with Trump trailing Biden by one percentage point.

David Birdsell is a political analyst Provost and Senior VP for Academic Affairs at Kean University in New Jersey.

"We're still a long way out from the election. It's typical that incumbents don't pick up speed until the election year itself. So, if the Biden campaign does begin to climb in the polls, we really wouldn't expect to see that until January of 2024 and beyond," Birdsell said.

The first Republican debate is next Wednesday in Milwaukee and Trump is threatening not to show up.

In order to participate, all candidates must sign a pledge committing to support whoever wins the Republican nomination. Trump says he will not sign the loyalty pledge.