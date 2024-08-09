NYC National Dominican Day Parade 2024: Street closures guide

The 42nd annual Dominican Day Parade is Sunday Aug. 11 on Sixth Avenue in New York City.

The cultural celebration welcomes more than a million people and organizers every year.

Here's what to expect if you want to attend the parade or are looking to avoid traffic this weekend.

Featured article

NYC Dominican Day Parade 2024

The parade will start at noon on the Avenue of the Americas and run from 37th Street to 55th Street.

There’s Merengue, Salsa, Dembow, and Bachata. The theme this year is "Merengue Nuestro Ritmo," which translates to Merengue Our Rhythm.

Event organizers say the theme embodies the spirit of the Dominican people.

Who is the grand marshal?

This year's grand marshal is the Merengue band Los Hermanos Rosario.

Dominican Day Parade NYC street closures

The following streets will be closed for the Dominican Day Parade on Sunday, Aug. 11t, at the discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan.

Expect heavy traffic near and around Sixth Avenue from 37th to 55th.

Formation:

6th Avenue between 37th Street and 38th Street

36th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue

38th, 37th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Route:

6th Avenue between 36th Street and 55th Street

Dispersal: