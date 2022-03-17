Domenico DeMarco, Founder of Di Fara Pizza dies at 85

article

Domenico DeMarco, the founder of Brooklyn's iconic Di Fara Pizza has died at the age of 85.

DeMarco's daughter broke the news in an Instagram post on Thursday afternoon.

"He was the hardest working man I know and he was a leader and will remain a leader through his legacy," his daughter said in the post.

The Italian immigrant came to the United States in 1959, opening Di Fara Pizza in 1965 on Avenue J. His passion for pizza turned the restaurant into one of the most iconic pizzerias in Brooklyn, one that was frequently rated as having some of the best slices in New York City.

Advertisement

"Dom DeMarco was a legend," Mayor Eric Adams tweeted Thursday. "Our condolences to everyone who knew and loved this kind, hard-working Brooklynite."