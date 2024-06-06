Dolly Parton musical coming to Broadway: Here’s what we know

Move over "Hello, Dolly." A new musical is coming to town: "Hello, I’m Dolly."

Dolly Parton announced Thursday that she will be writing new songs to go along with some of her past hits and is co-writing a stage story based on her life that she hopes will land on Broadway in 2026.

"I’ve been writing my life story as a Broadway musical for several years and I’m proud to announce we are finally developing ‘Hello, I’m Dolly - An Original Musical’ for the Broadway stage," the country music legend said on social media.

She added in a statement, "I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended."

Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage during Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014 in Glastonbury, England. (Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

The 77-year-old singer, known for hits including "Jolene" and "9 to 5," will team up with Maria S. Schlatte on the story. Schlatte won an Emmy for producing Netflix's "Christmas on the Square," which starred Christine Baranski.

"Hello, I'm Dolly" is the name of Parton's debut album released in 1967, which features songs ″Dumb Blonde″ and "Something Fishy.″

RELATED: Dolly Parton announces 1st rock album featuring Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Elton John and more

With 52 Grammy nominations and 11 wins, she is the second-most nominated woman in Grammy history, only behind Beyoncé, who has 79 nods and 24 wins. The country icon earned the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award a decade ago.

This won't be the first time Parton's music will be heard on Broadway. A stage version of "9 to 5" landed in 2009 starring Stephanie J. Block, Megan Hilty and Allison Janney, and the 1993 Christmas special "Candles, Snow & Mistletoe" contained her song "With Bells On."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.