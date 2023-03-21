Dollar slice era comes to an end at NYC's 2 Bros. Pizza

It's a sign of the times.

The dollar slice of pizza, once an iconic, unchanging part of the city's culinary landscape, is becoming harder and harder to find, after one of the city's most popular pizzerias is putting an end to the practice.

2 Bros. Pizza has announced that their famous $1 slices will now increase in price to $1.50, in order to deal with increased costs due to inflation.

A group of "Bros" eat dollar pizza at 2 Bros. pizza in New York on Sunday, March 20, 2016. (© Richard B. Levine) (Photo by Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty Images)

"Over the past few years, we had done everything in our power to keep the cheese slices at $1 while refusing to compromise on our quality," co-owner Eli Halali told the New York Post on Monday. "We were no longer able to break even."

Inflation has been hitting Americans nationwide in the wallet over the last year, as food and energy costs spiked, with the price of something as seemingly simple as a carton of eggs hitting $4.25 in December 2022.