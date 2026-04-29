DOJ suing NJ, Gov. Sherrill over bill that requires ICE agents to show their face

The Brief The Department of Justice is suing New Jersey and Gov. Mikie Sherrill over an "unconstitutional attempt to regulate federal law enforcement officers." The lawsuit is in regard to the state's "Law Enforcement Officer Protection Act," a bill that requires law enforcement officers to show their face during certain public interactions. The Justice Department alleges that the law is not only illegal, but that is threatens the safety of federal officers who have "faced an unprecedented wave of harassment, doxing and even violence."



The Department of Justice is suing New Jersey and Gov. Mikie Sherrill over an "unconstitutional attempt to regulate federal law enforcement officers."

DOJ suing NJ, Gov. Sherrill

What we know:

The lawsuit is in regard to the state's "Law Enforcement Officer Protection Act," a bill that requires law enforcement officers to show their face during certain public interactions.

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The legislation also requires officers to present identification before either arresting or detaining an individual.

It was enacted in February 2026.

The Justice Department alleges that the law is not only illegal, but that is threatens the safety of federal officers who have "faced an unprecedented wave of harassment, doxing and even violence."

The lawsuit can be read in its entirety below:

What they're saying:

"The Department of Justice will steadfastly protect the privacy and safety of law enforcement from unconstitutional state laws like New Jersey's," Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate stated in the announcement.

New Jersey's Attorney General Jennifer Davenport posted this statement regarding the lawsuit on X: