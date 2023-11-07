Who let the dogs out? Meet the Breeds returns in NYC

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (David Woo/American Kennel Club)

Dog lovers, this is PAWFECT for you!

Canines from all around the world are ready to take center stage at America's largest dog extravaganza!

Meet the Breeds will return to the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan on Jan. 27 and 28.

"We are excited to be back at the Javits Center to host AKC Meet the Breeds and once again interact with tri-state area dog lovers," AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said.

From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers and every breed in between, Meet the Breeds gives dog lovers the chance to:

Meet and play with more than 100 different dog breeds

Discover new breeds and talk to experts to determine what breeds work for their lifestyle

Learn about responsible pet ownership

See many fun and entertaining demonstrations of dog sports and working dogs exhibiting their skills

Participate in games and photo opp

Who knows, maybe you'll go home with a new puppy!

For more information click here.