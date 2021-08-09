Dogfighting ring busted on Long Island

Authorities on Long Island announced arrests connected to an alleged interstate dogfighting ring.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini called it a criminal network that bred and sold dogs to be used in fighting.

"We will not tolerate these types of crime," Sini said. "Crimes that injure, and in many cases, kill our most vulnerable."

Prosecutors say the handlers would breed puppies and then separate them from their mothers and deny them proper amounts of food and water to make them more aggressive.

Authorities arrested 10 people and seized 89 dogs in connection with the alleged interstate dogfighting ring. The ring allegedly operated across Long Island and into New York City and stretched as far away as Massachusetts.

Law enforcement rescued 81 dogs at various locations in New York.

The dogs were found in basements, garages, and sheds, and some were without food and water. Many of the dogs displayed various medical conditions consistent with dogfighting, including scarring and broken teeth, and were exhibiting fearful behavior.

A photo released by the Suffolk County Prosecutor's Office shows a rescued dog.

Eight dogs were also rescued in Connecticut.

Among the other items found include dogfighting paraphernalia, surgical supplies, and equipment used to increase a dog's bite strength.

"This case is about how a network [bred] and kept dogs and tortured them and put them in serious harm's way to make a buck," Sini said.

The defendants will face a maximum of four years in prison for dogfighting, according to prosecutors.

A photo released by the Suffolk County Prosecutor's Office shows dogs in cages.

The defendants are as follows:

William Ashton, a/k/a "Mr. Bill," 80, of Mastic, is charged with two counts of Violation of the Prohibition of Animal Fighting, a felony, and Possessing Animal Fighting Paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Jontae Barker, 32, of Bay Shore, is charged with Violation of the Prohibition of Animal Fighting, a felony; Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals (Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance), a class A misdemeanor; and three counts of Possessing Animal Fighting Paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Edward Hodge, 74, of Uniondale, is charged with Violation of the Prohibition of Animal Fighting, a felony; Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals (Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance), a class A misdemeanor; Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, a class A misdemeanor; and two counts of Possessing Animal Fighting Paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Darrel Madison, 44, of Mastic, is charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, a class A-I felony; two counts of Violation of the Prohibition of Animal Fighting, a felony; Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals (Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance), a class A misdemeanor; and three counts of Possessing Animal Fighting Paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. During the execution of the search warrants, Madison was allegedly found in possession of more than half a kilogram of cocaine.

Jeffrey Spencer, 65, of Wyandanch, is charged with Violation of the Prohibition of Animal Fighting, a felony, and Possessing Animal Fighting Paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Paul Whelan, 57, of Shirley, is charged with two counts of Violation of the Prohibition of Animal Fighting, a felony; Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals (Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance), a class A misdemeanor; and two counts of Possessing Animal Fighting Paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Jerome Chapman, 39, of Bay Shore, is charged with two counts of Violation of the Prohibition of Animal Fighting, a felony; Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals (Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance), a class A misdemeanor; and three counts of Possessing Animal Fighting Paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Timothy Eury, 43, of Hempstead, is charged with Violation of the Prohibition of Animal Fighting, a felony; Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals (Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance), a class A misdemeanor; and Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, a class A misdemeanor.

Charles Macwhinnie, 52, of Hampton Bays, is charged with Violation of the Prohibition of Animal Fighting, a felony, and two counts of Possessing Animal Fighting Paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Joseph Owens, 49, of Amityville, is charged with Violation of the Prohibition of Animal Fighting, a felony; Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals (Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance), a class A misdemeanor; and three counts of Possessing Animal Fighting Paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.